Cardinals' Chad Williams: Full participant Thursday
Williams (illness) logged a full practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams was limited in Wednesday's session after coming down with an illness. The second-year wideout has handled a large share of snaps so far this season, but it remains to be seen how his role will fare with Josh Rosen starting at quarterback and Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) potentially coming back from an injury in Week 4.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Comes down with illness•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Goes without catch again•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: No catches Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Listed as starter on initial depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Steps up in second week•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Expected to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...