Williams (illness) logged a full practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams was limited in Wednesday's session after coming down with an illness. The second-year wideout has handled a large share of snaps so far this season, but it remains to be seen how his role will fare with Josh Rosen starting at quarterback and Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) potentially coming back from an injury in Week 4.

