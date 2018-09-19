Williams was held without a catch on three targets during Sunday's 34-0 road loss to the Rams.

For the second week in a row, Williams managed the exact same line within the Cardinals' lifeless offense. Typically, there have been reps available behind Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson, but rookie running back Chase Edmonds has been the sole other Card to post productive outings this season. After Sunday's demolition, coach Steve Wilks said every position would be evaluated, but Williams so far leads all Arizona wideouts in offensive snap count, partly due to Fitzgerald's early departure Week 2 due to a hamstring injury.