Cardinals' Chad Williams: Hauls in lone target
Williams (undisclosed) caught his lone target for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Williams was sidelined with a lower body, soft-tissue injury earlier in camp, but the fact he was on the field Thursday indicates he's recovered from the issue. The 24-year-old had 17 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, but he may have a tough time cracking the 53-man roster for 2019 following the additions of Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson in April's draft.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Tending to injury•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Battling for job•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Notches 17 catches in 10 games•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Minimal production in return•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ready to end six-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...