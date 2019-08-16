Williams (undisclosed) caught his lone target for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Williams was sidelined with a lower body, soft-tissue injury earlier in camp, but the fact he was on the field Thursday indicates he's recovered from the issue. The 24-year-old had 17 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season, but he may have a tough time cracking the 53-man roster for 2019 following the additions of Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson in April's draft.