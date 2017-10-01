Play

Williams is inactive for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With John Brown (quadriceps) ready to return, Williams will be deactivated on game day, as he was in Brown's last appearance in the season opener. During his two appearances, Williams hauled in two of three targets for 23 yards.

