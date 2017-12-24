Williams (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An illness afforded Williams just one limited practice session this week. That said, the impetus for his return to the inactive list is the return of John Brown from turf toe, which forced a four-game absence. Williams is a good bet to be a DNP the last two weeks of his rookie campaign.

