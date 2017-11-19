Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Sunday
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams was held out the last two games due to a back injury, but now deemed healthy he'll revert to a healthy scratch, as he has been in all but two games this season. The receiving corps will continue to be populated by Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson and Brittan Golden.
