Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive to start career
Williams is inactive for Sunday's game at Detroit, Mark Dalton of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kicking off his career with a DNP isn't a shock as Williams was unable to make inroads within the receiving corps during the preseason. He may very well be a regular healthy scratch unless an injury hits one or more of the wideouts.
