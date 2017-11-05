Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Week 9
Williams (back) is listed as inactive Sunday in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
If Brittan Golden had been in worse shape, health-wise, Williams may have been active for the first time since Week 3. Instead, Golden is available for special-teams work and perhaps some reps as a receiver, while Williams will log a fifth consecutive DNP.
