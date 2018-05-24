Cardinals' Chad Williams: Increased role possible in 2018
Williams will compete for one of 2-3 open spots on the wide receiver depth chart behind Larry Fitzgerald and 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk this offseason, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
A third-rounder in last year's draft, Williams remained on the 53-man roster for his entire rookie campaign but only made six appearances, all coinciding with John Brown DNPs. Brown and Jaron Brown have since moved on in free agency, leaving a likely 2018 receiving corps of Fitzgerald, Kirk, holdover J.J. Nelson, free-agent addition Brice Butler and Williams. Williams has great measurables, running a 4.43 40 at his pro day at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, but was unable to put together consistent run as a rookie. With a year of experience under his belt, he has a great chance to carve out a role working with the accurate, but injury-prone, Sam Bradford or rookie Josh Rosen in his second season.
