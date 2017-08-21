Cardinals' Chad Williams: Leads team in snaps Saturday
Williams (shin) earned a team-high 49 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears.
Despite the frequent usage, Williams reeled in just one of four passes for 15 yards. His snap count was likely a result of missing early training camp practices due to a lack of conditioning, which manifested itself in shin splints. At the moment, the Cardinals are searching for any reliable wideout behind No. 1 option Larry Fitzgerald, meaning Williams will be given two more shots to lock down a regular role. More than likely, though, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson are the best bets for regular-season snaps unless John Brown's (quadriceps) health suddenly improves.
