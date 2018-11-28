Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited in practice Wednesday
Williams (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing three games due to an ankle injury, Williams is trending in the right direction toward a return. In the end, Williams is upholding coach Steve Wilks' comments from Monday, when he told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he's "very hopeful" the second-year wideout will be able to suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Even if he does, though, Williams hasn't displayed much promise in his short career, averaging 3.8 YPT on 38 targets across 14 contests.
