Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited practice Wednesday
Williams (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams has pushed the door ajar for a return with involvement in individual drills at both of the Cardinals' last two practices. He even got a semi-endorsement from coach Steve Wilks, who told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Monday that he's "very hopeful" Williams will end a six-game absence this weekend against the Rams. In a receiving corps with plenty of targets to go around behind top option Larry Fitzgerald, only undrafted rookie Trent Sherfield has taken advantage of the situation this season.
