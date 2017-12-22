Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited showing Thursday
Williams (illness) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Held out of Wednesday's session due to an illness, Williams waded into Week 16 prep with a smattering of drills Thursday. No matter if he gets over the illness or not in time for Sunday's game against the Giants, he could be inactive if John Brown (toe) returns to action for the first time since Week 11. In the ensuing four games, Williams was available but couldn't take advantage of his workload, seeing his share of the offensive snaps progressively drop from 29 in Week 12 to 10 this past Sunday at Washington.
