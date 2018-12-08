Williams (hamstring) has been added to the Cardinals' injury report and is questionable for Sunday's contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams' status appeared to be trending in the right direction as the 24-year-old was a full participant in practice all week, but the second-year wide receiver evidently suffered a setback, this time to his hamstring. It's certainly an untimely injury given rookie wideout Christian Kirk was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week after breaking his foot in the win Sunday over the Packers. Given Williams missed the previous four games with an ankle injury, there's a real possibility Trent Sherfield could see a run at the No. 2 role behind Larry Fitzgerald. Sherfield, an undrafted rookie free agent, has recorded three catches for 33 yards this season and has played in at least 20 offensive snaps in four consecutive games.