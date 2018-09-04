Williams is listed as a starter on the Cardinals' initial depth chart, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

That said, Odegard adds that he'd "assume it will be a steady rotation of Williams, Christian Kirk and J.J. Nelson" alongside top wideout Larry Fitzgerald out of the gate this season. Though Williams may be listed as a starter, Kirk's higher ADP is reflective of the upside the second-rounder brings to the table.