Cardinals' Chad Williams: Logs DNP on Saturday
Williams (shin) didn't play in Saturday's preseason win versus the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Williams has lacked conditioning in the initial stages of training camp, missing the Cardinals' second exhibition contest due to a bout with shin splints. With a few weeks to get up to speed and three preseason outings remaining, he has plenty of time to make an impression on the coaching staff. As a 2017 third-round pick, he's certainly penciled into a spot on the 53-man roster, but his health is hurting his cause for reps behind Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and Jaron Brown.
