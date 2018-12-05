Williams (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams is getting healthy at an opportune time. His fourth consecutive absence Sunday in Green Bay coincided with rookie phenom Christian Kirk breaking his foot, ending his season. Kirk averaged 5.7 targets per game, traffic that will certainly be directed toward Williams, among others. Whether Williams will be able to take advantage of the situation is another story. In 14 career appearances, he's managed just 3.8 YPT on 38 passes directed his way.

