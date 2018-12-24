Cardinals' Chad Williams: Minimal production in return
Williams brought in one of four targets for seven yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Williams' return after a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury was a dud, as he managed just a 25 percent catch rate while seeing both Trent Sherfield and Larry Fitzgerald outpace him in receptions by five apiece. Williams' second season has been just as disappointing as his rookie campaign, as he now has just 11 receptions on 31 targets for 113 yards and is sporting the same 10.3 YPC figure he generated a year ago. The Grambling product will look to finish out on a strong note versus the Seahawks in Week 17.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ready to end six-game absence•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Trending up for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Unavailable again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Spectator for practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16