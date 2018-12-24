Williams brought in one of four targets for seven yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Williams' return after a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury was a dud, as he managed just a 25 percent catch rate while seeing both Trent Sherfield and Larry Fitzgerald outpace him in receptions by five apiece. Williams' second season has been just as disappointing as his rookie campaign, as he now has just 11 receptions on 31 targets for 113 yards and is sporting the same 10.3 YPC figure he generated a year ago. The Grambling product will look to finish out on a strong note versus the Seahawks in Week 17.