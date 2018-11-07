Williams was held out of Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams hasn't done much with the No. 3 receiver job, catching 11 of 31 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown while playing 78 percent of snaps on offense. Even if his injury isn't serious, the Cardinals may eventually give some of his reps to J.J. Nelson, Kendall Wright or Trent Sherfield. It makes sense for a rebuilding team to take a long look at a recent third-round pick, but Williams has arguably been a detriment to Josh Rosen's development.