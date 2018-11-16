Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Given his woeful mark of 3.6 yards per target, Williams may not have a spot in the offense once he returns to health. The Cardinals used Trent Sherfield as their No. 3 wide receiver in last week's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs, but the undrafted rookie finished without a target on 39 snaps. Arizona might try to include Kendall Wright in their offense this week.