Cardinals' Chad Williams: Missing another game
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Given his woeful mark of 3.6 yards per target, Williams may not have a spot in the offense once he returns to health. The Cardinals used Trent Sherfield as their No. 3 wide receiver in last week's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs, but the undrafted rookie finished without a target on 39 snaps. Arizona might try to include Kendall Wright in their offense this week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Racks up 21 yards Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...