Coach Steve Wilks said he is "very hopeful" Williams (ankle) will be able to play Sunday's game at Green Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has missed the last three games and hasn't even practiced since sustaining the ankle injury Week 8 against the 49ers. If the 24-year-old would likely need to practice at least on a limited basis Wednesday or Thursday to be available this weekend, so his status should become clearer as the week goes on. Williams poor 3.6 yards per target this season is unlikely to be a significant boon for rookie QB Josh Rosen if he is able to return for Week 13.