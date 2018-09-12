Williams played 50 of the Cardinals' 53 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.

Despite being used the most among non-Larry Fitzgerald wideouts, Williams came up empty in the box score, failing to haul in any of his three targets. The Cardinals offense as a whole rarely found a groove during the first game of the Sam Bradford era, but Williams' lack of output is concerning considering his Week 1 workload. Williams' job doesn't get any easier this Sunday with a visit to the talent-laden Rams.

