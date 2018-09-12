Cardinals' Chad Williams: No catches Week 1
Williams played 50 of the Cardinals' 53 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.
Despite being used the most among non-Larry Fitzgerald wideouts, Williams came up empty in the box score, failing to haul in any of his three targets. The Cardinals offense as a whole rarely found a groove during the first game of the Sam Bradford era, but Williams' lack of output is concerning considering his Week 1 workload. Williams' job doesn't get any easier this Sunday with a visit to the talent-laden Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Listed as starter on initial depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Steps up in second week•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Returns to practice•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Increased role possible in 2018•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ready to compete for spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...