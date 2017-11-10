Cardinals' Chad Williams: Not playing Thursday
Williams (back) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Williams appears to be getting healthier after turning in limited practices all week. No matter, he's among the Cardinals' inactives for the sixth consecutive game as he remains buried in a deep receiving corps.
