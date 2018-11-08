Williams (ankle) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Williams seems headed for a non-participation listing on the Cardinals' practice report for the second straight day, giving him only one more opportunity to prove his health in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Even if Williams gains clearance to suit up and fill his normal duties as the Cardinals' No. 3 receiver, he hasn't provided much reason for fantasy players to insert him into weekly lineups with any confidence. Through eight games, he's reeled in just 11 of his 31 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.