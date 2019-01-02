Cardinals' Chad Williams: Notches 17 catches in 10 games
Williams compiled 17 catches (on 46 targets) for 171 yards and one touchdown in 10 games during the 2018 campaign. He also added one carry for nine yards.
Since he was plucked by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2017 draft, Williams hasn't exactly had an ideal quarterback situation, but a horrid career catch rate of 37.7 percent (20 receptions on 53 targets) is more indicative of his own play than the four signal-callers (Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert, Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen) that have directed passes his way. Overall, Williams has been held to one or fewer catches in 16 appearances with the Cardinals, leaving him on the periphery of Arizona's receiving corps. Assuming Larry Fitzgerald returns in 2019, Williams also will have to contend with rookie sensation Christian Kirk (foot), Trent Sherfield and any other wideouts added in the offseason.
