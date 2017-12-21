Williams (illness) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams probably isn't dealing with anything more than the flu, which is what Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports one of Williams' teammates is dealing with. Williams' availability for Sunday's game against the Giants likely won't be in any danger unless his absence extends into the latter portions of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories