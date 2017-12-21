Cardinals' Chad Williams: Out sick Wednesday
Williams (illness) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams probably isn't dealing with anything more than the flu, which is what Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports one of Williams' teammates is dealing with. Williams' availability for Sunday's game against the Giants likely won't be in any danger unless his absence extends into the latter portions of the week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Earns 40 percent of snaps on offense•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Will be active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Sidesteps injury report•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Not playing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...