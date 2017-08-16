Play

Williams (shin) was a full participat in Tuesday's practice session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams dealt with shin splints early in training camp, but he appears to finally be over them. The third-round pick will look to hit the ground running as he vies for snaps behind Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown.

