Cardinals' Chad Williams: Question mark entering Sunday
Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
As he dealt with an illness this week, Williams followed a DNP/limited/DNP practice regimen. Reverting to no activity Friday after some Thursday isn't a great sign entering the weekend. His cause may be hurt further by the potential return of John Brown (turf toe) from a four-game absence. If Brown is cleared to play Sunday, Williams could be the odd man out in the receiving corps.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited showing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Out sick Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Earns 40 percent of snaps on offense•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Will be active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Sidesteps injury report•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...