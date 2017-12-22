Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

As he dealt with an illness this week, Williams followed a DNP/limited/DNP practice regimen. Reverting to no activity Friday after some Thursday isn't a great sign entering the weekend. His cause may be hurt further by the potential return of John Brown (turf toe) from a four-game absence. If Brown is cleared to play Sunday, Williams could be the odd man out in the receiving corps.

