Williams (shin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conditioning has been an issue for Williams during the first few weeks of training camp, culminating with shin splints in advance of the Cardinals' second outing of exhibition season. If the rookie is held out, he could join John Brown (quadriceps), who is also questionable for Saturday. Absences from both would give Brittan Golden, Jeremy Ross and potentially Aaron Dobson (hamstring) additional opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff.