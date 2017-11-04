Williams has a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Williams did not practice Thursday and Friday after putting in a limited session on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has not been active since Week 3, and regardless of injury was unlikely to have a significant offensive impact with the Cardinals' top four receivers currently healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories