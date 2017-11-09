Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Williams was limited in practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's win over the 49ers. The 23-year-old hasn't been active since Week 3 and would likely see snaps on special teams and minimal reps at receiver, if able to play. The availability of Brittan Golden (groin), also listed as questionable, will also factor in whether Williams suits up.