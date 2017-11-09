Cardinals' Chad Williams: Questionable for Thursday
Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Williams was limited in practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's win over the 49ers. The 23-year-old hasn't been active since Week 3 and would likely see snaps on special teams and minimal reps at receiver, if able to play. The availability of Brittan Golden (groin), also listed as questionable, will also factor in whether Williams suits up.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive again•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Snaps on offense expected Monday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: In line for debut Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive to start career•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...