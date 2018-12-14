Williams (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams made his presence felt in practice for the first time since Nov. 30, so there appears to be a chance he'll stop his DNP streak at five games this weekend. If he does, he'll contend with Trent Sherfield for offensive snaps behind Larry Fitzgerald, but Williams' 3.8 yards per target as a pro doesn't offer much promise.