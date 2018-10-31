Williams caught both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 18-15 win versus the 49ers.

On any given Sunday, Williams is fourth, at best, in the pecking order among Cardinals receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and David Johnson. In essence, Williams is clamoring for targets with the likes of Ricky Seals-Jones, Jermaine Gresham, Chase Edmonds and occasionally J.J. Nelson. With unwieldy peripheral stats -- 35.5 percent catch rate, 3.6 yards per target -- Williams is difficult to trust in most formats at the moment.