Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ready to compete for spot
Williams will face competition from recent acquisition Brice Butler, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
A 2017 third-round pick, Williams typically was a healthy scratch during his rookie season, ultimately catching only three passes in six games. The offseason departures of John Brown (Ravens) and Jaron Brown (Seahawks) cleared out space on the Arizona depth chart, but Williams will still need to compete with Butler and J.J. Nelson -- and likely a draft pick or two -- for slotting behind top target Larry Fitzgerald. Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season at FCS Grambling State, and then ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day while checking in at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds. Health permitting, Sam Bradford should be provide a significant upgrade on the Cardinals' ugly quarterback situation from the second half of last season.
