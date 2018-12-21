Williams (hamstring) put in a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is set to put a six-game absence to an end this weekend, though the extended break may force him to settle for a more limited role in the Cardinals' passing attack than he held prior to the injury. Even though he started each of the Cardinals' first eight games, Williams was one of the NFL's least efficient receivers, catching just 35.5 percent of the balls directed his way for 3.6 yards per target.