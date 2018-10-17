Williams reeled in one of his two targets for five yards during Sunday's 27-17 defeat at Minnesota.

If one goes by snap count, Williams is safely in the top three at wide receiver in Arizona behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. That said, Williams' production doesn't paint such a rosy picture. While he recorded a catch Sunday, he has just five on the season on 21 targets. His catch rate has only experienced modest improvement from Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen, so it's difficult to forecast an increase in fantasy relevance any time soon.