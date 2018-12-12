Cardinals' Chad Williams: Remains sidelined at practice
Williams (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing four games due to an ankle injury, Williams appeared set to take advantage of a receiving corps without rookie Christian Kirk, who suffered a broken foot Week 13. Williams was listed as a full participant in every practice last week, but the Cardinals added him to the practice report Saturday with a hamstring issue, following a questionable designation with inactive status again Sunday versus the Lions. With no reps to start this week, his prospects don't look great for a Week 15 visit to Atlanta. Look for undrafted rookie Trent Sherfield to continue acting as the No. 2 wide receiver, even if Williams is able to return before season's end.
