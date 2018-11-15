Williams (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams hasn't practiced since the Cardinals embarked on a Week 9 bye due to an ankle injury. Until he fits in some activity on the practice field, the second-year wideout doesn't seem like a great candidate to suit up on gameday. In his place this past Sunday at Kansas City, Trent Sherfield (39 of 73 snaps on offense) surprisingly slotted in as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald (70) and Christian Kirk (65). Meanwhile, J.J. Nelson earned 20 offensive snaps and Kendall Wright was inactive.

More News
Our Latest Stories