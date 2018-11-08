Williams (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams continues to miss the Cardinals' on-field prep for Week 10 with an ankle injury. If he gets past the health concern and is able to suit up Sunday at Kansas City, he's not a great bet to produce. Despite earning the fifth-most targets (31) on the team this season, Williams' catch rate (35.5 percent) and YPT (3.6) are exceedingly poor.

