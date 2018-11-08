Cardinals' Chad Williams: Remains sidelined Thursday
Williams (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams continues to miss the Cardinals' on-field prep for Week 10 with an ankle injury. If he gets past the health concern and is able to suit up Sunday at Kansas City, he's not a great bet to produce. Despite earning the fifth-most targets (31) on the team this season, Williams' catch rate (35.5 percent) and YPT (3.6) are exceedingly poor.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Racks up 21 yards Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Season-high reception total in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Records one reception Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Catches two passes Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...