Williams (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams has missed the Cardinals' last three games, so he may need to advance to full participation in practice for the team to sign off on his return to the lineup this weekend against Green Bay. Even if Williams shakes off the injury and reclaims a regular role in three-wideout formations, there probably won't be much fantasy value to mine here. He's averaging a deplorable 3.6 targets per game and has scored only once over eight appearances.

