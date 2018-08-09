Williams returned to practice Thursday after a bout with knee tendinitis, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams was a regular inactive as a rookie last year, seeing game action just six times when John Brown wasn't healthy enough to suit up. The Cardinals revamped their receiving corps during the offseason, allowing Brown and Jaron Brown to leave in free agency and bringing in Brice Butler, 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk and Greg Little. There is thus much uncertainty behind clear No. 1 wideout Larry Fitzgerald. Williams has an opportunity to fill in behind the long-time Cardinal, but an injury could hinder those prospects, especially one that can linger like tendinitis.