Cardinals' Chad Williams: Returns to practice
Williams returned to practice Thursday after a bout with knee tendinitis, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams was a regular inactive as a rookie last year, seeing game action just six times when John Brown wasn't healthy enough to suit up. The Cardinals revamped their receiving corps during the offseason, allowing Brown and Jaron Brown to leave in free agency and bringing in Brice Butler, 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk and Greg Little. There is thus much uncertainty behind clear No. 1 wideout Larry Fitzgerald. Williams has an opportunity to fill in behind the long-time Cardinal, but an injury could hinder those prospects, especially one that can linger like tendinitis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Increased role possible in 2018•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Ready to compete for spot•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Active six times in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Question mark entering Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Limited showing Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...