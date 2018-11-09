Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Averaging just 3.9 targets per game and 3.6 yards per target, Williams has been one of the least effective starters in the NFL this season. His absence will free up snaps for some combination of J.J. Nelson, Kendall Wright and Trent Sherfield.

