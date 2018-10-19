Williams brought in four of eight targets for 34 yards in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Williams' modest four catches served as a season high, despite the fact the second-year receiver has already logged 23 targets through five games. The 24-year-old remains behind the emerging Christian Kirk and trusted veteran Larry Fitzgerald in production, but he could conceivably put up better numbers if rookie quarterback Josh Rosen continues peppering him with targets as he furthers his own development. Williams will look to build on Thursday's effort against the 49ers in a Week 8 divisional battle.