Cardinals' Chad Williams: Set for another missed game
Williams (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Averaging 3.6 yards per target and 3.9 targets per game, Williams hasn't been missed since he suffered an ankle injury Week 8. The Cardinals will continue using Trent Sherfield and J.J. Nelson behind top targets Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
