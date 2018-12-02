Williams (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Green Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams didn't progress beyond limited showings in practice this week, so the Cardinals will give him a bit more time to recover from the ankle injury that has so far resulted in four consecutive absences. Trent Sherfield and J.J.Nelson will continue to serve as the peripheral options in a wide receiving corps that is dominated by Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.