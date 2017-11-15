Williams (back) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Absent the past two games with a back injury, Williams has sidestepped the report this time around. However, he's only been active when the receiving corps was ravaged by injuries Weeks 2 and 3, meaning he's hard-pressed to suit up Sunday in Houston with every receiver running at full capacity aside from John Brown (back), who was limited at practice Wednesday.