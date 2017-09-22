With John Brown (quadriceps) unlikely to play Monday versus the Cowboys, Williams will likely remain involved in the offense in Week 3.

After he was inactive for the regular-season opener, Williams earned 10 offensive snaps in Week 2, when he reeled in one of two targets for 15 yards. A similar snap count will come to pass Monday if Brown is out again, but Larry Fitzgerald (62), Jaron Brown (50), J.J. Nelson (50) and Brittan Golden (20) hold down the top four spots at wideout, so Williams will find it difficult to pick up more reps without another body going down.