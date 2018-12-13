Cardinals' Chad Williams: Spectator for practice again
Williams (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams hasn't dressed for a game since Week 8, and his lack of practice participation Wednesday and Thursday doesn't offer much hope that his streak of absences will come to an end Sunday in Atlanta. Trent Sherfield will continue to benefit from added snaps and targets alongside top wideout Larry Fitzgerald while Williams is sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Unavailable again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Sidelined for fourth straight game•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Takes questionable tag into weekend•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...