Williams (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams hasn't dressed for a game since Week 8, and his lack of practice participation Wednesday and Thursday doesn't offer much hope that his streak of absences will come to an end Sunday in Atlanta. Trent Sherfield will continue to benefit from added snaps and targets alongside top wideout Larry Fitzgerald while Williams is sidelined.

