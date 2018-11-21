Cardinals' Chad Williams: Still not practicing
Williams (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams missed the Cardinals' past two games and isn't on the right track to return to action in Sunday's road matchup with the Chargers. Trent Sherfield and J.J. Nelson essentially split the No. 3 receiver job in the Week 11 loss to Oakland, combining for just three targets behind starters Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. The Cardinals weren't getting much from Williams prior to that and haven't been getting anything better from his replacements.
