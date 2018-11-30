Cardinals' Chad Williams: Takes questionable tag into weekend
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The designation comes on the heels of limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday. Because Williams hasn't suited up since Week 8, it's possible the Cardinals will want to see the wideout go through a full practice before clearing him to play, making it difficult to bank on him suiting up this weekend. A decision on Williams' status one way or the other should be known when the Cardinals release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
